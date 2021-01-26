Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Trading 8.1% Higher

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.55. 53,017,766 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 33,466,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

