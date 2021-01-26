Sirius XM (SIRI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Sirius XM to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

