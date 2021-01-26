Sky Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 2.9% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 39.7% in the third quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.76. The firm has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

