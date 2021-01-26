Skycoin Price Hits $0.52 on Major Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $486,758.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00051380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00129397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00070691 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00278945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00036537 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.