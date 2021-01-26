Skycoin Price Reaches $0.54 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $379,635.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

