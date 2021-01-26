Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Raised to $165.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.41% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Bank of America cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its 200 day moving average is $144.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total transaction of $2,191,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,039,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.