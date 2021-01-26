Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) Shares Down 0.8%

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.U) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.10. 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.28.

