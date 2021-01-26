SlateStone Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average is $273.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

