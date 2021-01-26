Smartlands Network Price Reaches $0.62 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One Smartlands Network token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001942 BTC on popular exchanges. Smartlands Network has a total market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $120,235.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartlands Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00070760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.53 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.88 or 0.04299944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00017484 BTC.

About Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network (CRYPTO:SLT) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao . The official website for Smartlands Network is smartlands.network

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

Smartlands Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartlands Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartlands Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.