SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $531,720.53 and approximately $15.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

