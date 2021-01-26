Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hamlin Capital Management LLC

Hamlin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Snap-on makes up approximately 3.8% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Snap-on worth $81,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. FMR LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $20,111,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,471,000 after acquiring an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,912 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $179.54. 5,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $4,470,213.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total transaction of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,210 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.