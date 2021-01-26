SnowGem Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. In the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 194.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

