Social Send Trading Up 12.2% Over Last Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Social Send has a total market cap of $671,453.97 and approximately $96.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001246 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002133 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

