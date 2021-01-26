Sociall Reaches Market Cap of $267,297.56 (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 33.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Sociall has a market cap of $267,297.56 and $348.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall token can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sociall has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Sociall Profile

SCL is a token. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 tokens. The official message board for Sociall is medium.com/@sociall.io . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sociall Token Trading

Sociall can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

