Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
SDVKY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 74,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Sandvik
Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.
