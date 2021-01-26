Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sandvik from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Sandvik from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SDVKY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 74,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.33. Sandvik has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDVKY. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

