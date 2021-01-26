Societe Generale Upgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays started coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $34.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,083,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials, energy, automotive, manufacturing, food, pharmaceuticals, technology, research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.