SolarCoin Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SolarCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $649.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.96 or 0.00415701 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000194 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000275 BTC.

SolarCoin Coin Profile

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2013. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,170,265 coins and its circulating supply is 62,077,565 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

