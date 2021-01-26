Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price fell 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.63. 9,515,931 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 5,851,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNGX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Soligenix from $7.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.92.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 567.04% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 1,086.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soligenix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soligenix by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

