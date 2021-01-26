Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $1.13. Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 161,452 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$61.01 million and a PE ratio of -80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 34.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.60.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (SLR.TO) (TSE:SLR) (NYSE:XPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Solitario Zinc Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

