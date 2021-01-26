SoMee.Social (ONG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9,681.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One SoMee.Social coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $497,066.18 and approximately $9,681.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00069555 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $267.30 or 0.00830965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00050623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.94 or 0.04380068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00015460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017573 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social (CRYPTO:ONG) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,170,386 coins. The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

