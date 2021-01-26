SoMee.Social Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. SoMee.Social has a market capitalization of $452,202.55 and $15,937.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SoMee.Social

ONG is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,995,562 coins. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

