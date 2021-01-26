Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.22

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and traded as high as $28.05. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.77, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHCF)

Sonic Healthcare Limited, a healthcare company, provides medical diagnostic services, and administrative services and facilities to medical practitioners. The company operates through Laboratory, Imaging, and Other segments. It offers laboratory medicine/pathology and radiology/diagnostic imaging services to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

