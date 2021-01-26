SONM (SNM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $96,020.00

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, SONM has traded 0% higher against the dollar. SONM has a total market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $96,020.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM is a token. It launched on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SONM is sonm.com

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.