Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of SON opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,545,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,461,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,089,000 after purchasing an additional 149,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.