Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 25,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 71,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 702.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.26.

About Sonoro Gold Corp. (SMO.V) (CVE:SMO)

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

