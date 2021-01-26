South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3,325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 6,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJI opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.17. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $261.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

