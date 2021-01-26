SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SouthCrest Financial Group stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.
About SouthCrest Financial Group
