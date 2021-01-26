SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SouthCrest Financial Group stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08.

Get SouthCrest Financial Group alerts:

About SouthCrest Financial Group

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking services. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans ; and working capital and lines of credit.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthCrest Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.