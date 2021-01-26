Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

