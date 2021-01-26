SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Gap Down to $1.38

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.28. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 million, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.27.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $58.87 million for the quarter.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; authorized for distribution are in stock and on the shelf or sales floor; adding new products that are approved for distribution; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

