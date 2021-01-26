SparkPoint Reaches One Day Volume of $1.67 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00070344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $263.27 or 0.00822661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007103 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00049217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.93 or 0.04271321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017426 BTC.

SparkPoint is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,338,905,283 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

