SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,359 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 4.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $26,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,011 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after acquiring an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after purchasing an additional 773,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.87. 127,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.