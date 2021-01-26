SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) Shares Down 0.1%

SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $101.28 and last traded at $101.28. Approximately 781 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYE) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned approximately 18.13% of SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MFS Systematic Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.