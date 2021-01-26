SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,924 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 230,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 86,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.04 and a 52 week high of $50.08.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

