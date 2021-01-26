SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,082 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,857,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 380,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

