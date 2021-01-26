SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Position Boosted by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $11,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLY. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.11. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $89.39.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

