SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB) Shares Up 2.9%

SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:XWEB)’s share price shot up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $176.24 and last traded at $176.24. 4,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XWEB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 271.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 229.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Internet ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter.

