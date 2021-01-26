SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Up 6.9%

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.43. 9,637,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 4,032,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,781,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,675,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,485,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 82,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 42,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 45.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

