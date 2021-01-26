Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) Price Hits $0.0868 on Exchanges

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $164.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0868 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00068995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.90 or 0.00824104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.88 or 0.04379887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00017510 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Dividend Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

