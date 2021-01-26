Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00041231 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00150321 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000274 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010583 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00010424 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

