Spectrum Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,759.32 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market cap of $19,759.32 and approximately $7,246.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 14% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.00424215 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

