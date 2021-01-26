Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Trading Up 81.3%

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was up 81.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 2,423,399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 565,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter.

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

