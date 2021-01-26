Spectrum Trading 14.1% Lower This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrum has a total market cap of $19,955.40 and approximately $5,248.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.00414433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

