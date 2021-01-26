Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) were down 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 2,756,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,639,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91.
Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.
Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)
Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.
