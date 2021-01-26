Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) were down 14.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.32 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 2,756,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,639,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.91.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.58% of Sphere 3D worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

