Spinnaker Trust Cuts Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,720,887. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

