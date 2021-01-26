Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,047 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day moving average is $199.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

