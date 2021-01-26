Spinnaker Trust Sells 651 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after buying an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 559.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.85. The company had a trading volume of 290,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The company has a market capitalization of $155.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.52.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.