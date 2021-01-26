Spinnaker Trust Trims Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $10.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,568. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.50. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

