Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,141 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 29.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,236,000 after buying an additional 291,031 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 12.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,088,905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,856,000 after buying an additional 124,336 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Splunk by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,021,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $173,543,000 after buying an additional 272,930 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Splunk by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 779,547 shares of the software company’s stock worth $132,437,000 after buying an additional 132,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 9.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,212 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,373,000 after buying an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.64. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,245 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,901. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

