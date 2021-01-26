Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Up 7.4%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)’s share price was up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.91. Approximately 4,893,625 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,028,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 823.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

