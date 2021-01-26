Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Trading Down 2.6%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.52 and last traded at $56.77. 334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Enix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SQNXF)

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

